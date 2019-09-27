Cougars spoil Devils’ homecoming

GYPSUM — Evergreen’s offense was on the field for less than five minutes in the first quarter Friday night but was able to put up 21 points en route to a 49-6 win on the road against Eagle Valley, celebrating its homecoming weekend.

The first drive for the Cougars went 80 yards in 1 minute, 43 seconds. The second drive went 82 yards in 27 seconds and the third drive went 42 yards in under three minutes.

Despite the quick-scoring ability from the Cougars, the Devils defense never quit and showed promise in its secondary, with Branden Vigil and Keenan Collett knocking down passes in the air, deep and short, and Kodi Raper recovering a fumble late in the fourth quarter.

“We got about eight injuries, so we got guys going out there giving us everything they got,” said Eagle Valley head coach Gabriel Brown.

The Devils offense worked for every yard it got, with Collett, Daniel Gallego and Maverick Gorla pounding the rock on the ground. Will Geiman connected with Matt Lee through the air for the Devils’ lone score of the game, in the third quarter.

Lisandro Aguilar made plays on both sides of the ball for Eagle Valley.

The Devils kept their cool against a Cougars team that had numerous personal fouls, including roughing the passer while ahead in the second half.

“As a coaching staff, we try to lead from the front,” Brown said.

The Devils (1-3, 0-0 3A Western Slope) play Niwot on the road at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, before opening league play at home against Glenwood Springs on Oct. 11.

“They’re not doing any favors starting us off with Glenwood,” Brown said.

Assistant editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and

rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill