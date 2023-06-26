Could Eagle County voters see a ballot question to address the school district’s most pressing needs?

With a flawed state funding model, the Eagle County District is seeking ways to increase funding. One of which might include asking voters for more money this November.

After battling a flawed K-12 state-funding model for many years, the Eagle County District is considering going to voters this November to ask for more funding.

The funding could go toward a number of the district’s needs, including continuing to raise teacher salaries, facility upgrades, enhancing safety and security as well as support services (including mental health counseling, and more.

As a state, depending on the list you check, Colorado consistently ranks at the bottom for per-pupil funding, taxable monies spent on education and teacher wages.

The most recent rankings from Great Education Colorado places Colorado at No. 50 out of the 50 states for teacher wage competitiveness. The 2021 counts from Education Week ranked Colorado as No. 45 in terms of the percentage of taxable resources spent on education, with the state spending 3% of its taxable resources on education in 2018. Additionally, the same Education Week list ranked Colorado at No. 45 for per-pupil spending, spending around $3,800 less than the national average in 2018.

The primary source of revenue for all Colorado school districts is the state’s School Finance Act. This act allocates revenue to districts on a per-pupil basis and is based on a funding formula. The formula takes into account — and distributes funding based on — local property taxes, state-equalized specific ownership taxes, and state funds

For over a decade, Colorado’s schools have missed out on $10 billion in funding — $8.7 million for the Eagle County School District alone — that should’ve been allocated to districts. This is due to the budget stabilization factor put in place amid the 2009 economic downturn. With this factor, the state can legally cut the funding required for education.

For the upcoming 2023-24 school year, based on the School Finance Act, the local district will receive a 10.6% increase in per-pupil funding. This equates to $11,097 per pupil, which is approximately $1,068 more per student than the previous year.

Taking it to the voters

With the flawed state funding system, the Eagle County School District has been working to increase funding in order to more adequately provide students and teachers with the resources they need, pay competitive wages and salaries, and to continue growing to meet the community’s needs.

One of its options to increase its revenue is to go to voters and ask for either a mill levy override or a bond question.

In an April Vail Daily column, Superintendent Philip Qualman wrote that a bond request would ask if the district could take on additional debt as well as if it could increase property taxes to pay off that debt. On the other hand, a mill levy override question would ask voters if it could increase the rate charged to homeowners for property taxes. This rate helps pay for a portion of the school’s base operating budget, Qualman added.

In the district’s 2022-23 adopted budget, 19% of its revenue — around $17 million — came from mill levy overrides collected from property taxes. Eagle County voters approved an $8 million mill levy override in 2016 and approved the removal of its sunset clause in 2020.

As it considers its options, the local district recently conducted numerous surveys to gauge support and interest in these two possible November ballot questions. The district hired a consultant to poll its teachers and staff, conduct a statistical voter survey and poll the community.

The goal of these surveys was to “gauge both the public and employee opinion on various priorities and their likelihood to vote for or against such measures to help inform the board (of education) if they want to move forward with the ballot questions,” wrote Matt Miano, the district’s chief communications officer in a recent email to the Vail Daily.

The surveys tested three separate possible ballot questions.

The first was a $3 million mill levy override tax increase that would support needs like teacher salaries, safety and security, support services and programs.

The second is a bond proposal ranging from $50 million to $100 million that would support projects like safety and security improvements, construction of employee housing and early childhood classrooms, school repairs and more.

And the third is a $3 million transportation mill-levy tax increase supporting the district to hire more bus drivers and add more stops and routes.

Teachers and staff

The district received 316 responses in its survey of teachers and staff earlier this year.

Thirty-eight percent of respondents said that the main issue impacting their role and school was “proper salaries and benefits for teachers and staff.” The next ranked concerns were cost of living increases to address inflation (15%); attracting and retaining quality teachers and staff (13%); need for affordable housing to live in the district (10%).

In evaluating the funding proposals, there was fairly steady support for each.

For the $3 million mill-levy override tax increase, 51.9% of teacher and staff respondents said they would definitely support it, with 25.32% reporting they would probably support it. For the 12% that responded they did not support it (and 10% that were reportedly unsure), the reasons cited were that taxes are already too high and property values are set to increase as well as a need for additional information.

For the bond proposal, 43.67% reported they would definitely support it and 33.54% reported they probably would. The rationale for those that indicated they were either not in support or unsure was the same as the prior ballot proposal.

Teachers and staff were also asked about a $3 million transportation mill-levy tax increase. There was slightly less support for this, with 38% responding that they would definitely support the measure and 31% stating they probably would.

Alongside the same rationale for the lack of support on the previous two ballot proposals, respondents also indicated “any tax increase should focus on other priorities like compensation, staffing and classroom support” according to the presentation that was made to the board at its June meeting.

For a mill levy override, educators and staff indicated that the priorities for funding should be attracting and retaining quality teachers and staff; supporting art, music, technology and physical education; maintaining class size; supporting services such as mental health counseling and more.

For a bond proposal, the priorities were indicated to be safety and security improvements; construction of employee housing in Gypsum; construction of the Gypsum Early Learning Center; construction of employee housing at Maloit Park; additional classroom space, and more.

The greater community

The district conducted two surveys within the broader community, receiving 302 responses to its voter survey and 552 to its community survey.

In its voter survey, 42% of those surveyed reported being either very or somewhat satisfied with the quality of education and local schools in the district (with 33% reporting being very or somewhat dissatisfied). In the same survey, 46% of respondents indicated they felt funding for the schools should be increased (with 27% indicating they felt it should stay the same, and 9% indicating they felt it should decrease). The survey also indicated that 51% of respondents said they felt confident that the district handles taxpayer money wisely.

In the online community survey, responses followed a similar trend in reference to these same questions.

However, it could be an uphill battle to pass a tax question. In the voter survey, 51% of respondents said Eagle County taxes were already too high and 37% said they were about right. This was a similar result in the community-wide survey, in which 41% indicated they were too high and 37.38% said they were just about right.

A screenshot of the presentation made to the Eagle County School District Board of Education on Wednesday, June 14. The results shown here are from a statistical voter survey and what respondents ranked as the highest priority projects. Courtesy Photo

For the $3 million mill-levy override tax increase, the initial voter survey showed that 55% were either a definite or probable yes to support it, with 31% on the other side. In its community survey, 62.04% of respondents indicated some level of support and 29.35% indicated some level of opposition.

The mill levy override for transportation had a similar level of support, with 55% of repondents indicating they would support it and 34% reporting they either definitely or probably wouldn’t.

The bonding question had slightly higher support in the voter survey, with 60% indicating they would definitely or probably vote yes. In its community survey, 62.03% indicated some level of support and 29.56% indicated some level of opposition.

Respondents indicated that their reasoning for not supporting these questions were general opposition to tax increases (23.3%); that taxes are already too high (21.6%); and that they were concerned with the priorities the district has identified (20.5%). While these percentages reflect the responses in the voter survey, the community survey leveled similar results.

In addition to asking about priorities, the surveys also tested certain messaging to see what, if anything, could possibly sway voters toward a position of support. The most positive reactions in this were to messaging around how the funds would help it retain and attract quality teachers followed by improvements to security for students, teachers and staff as well as creating dedicated resources to increase housing opportunities.

However, the retesting of ballot language didn’t show a significant change in support.

The Board of Education reviewed these results at its most recent June 14 board meeting but hasn’t yet had time to discuss the implications of the results. This discussion is expected to happen at an upcoming board meeting, likely before the end of August — the county’s deadline for submitting ballot questions.

“The district is exploring various funding options and priorities of where those funds could be spent,” Miano said.