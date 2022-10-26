Could Postal Service Reform Act bring local changes to postal problems?

Sen. Michael Benett wrote a letter to top USPS representatives, advocating for prioritization to Colorado's top USPS service challenges as the agency rolls out the Postal Service Reform Act over the next decade.

Ali Longwell/Vail Daily Archive

In the spring, the Postal Service Reform Act was signed into law, bringing a $107 billion overhaul as well as promises of increased transparency and financial stability to the federal agency.

At the time of its U.S. Senate passage, state and Eagle County leaders expressed hope that the act would create much-needed changes to the local post offices.

And now, as the Postal Service determines how to use the cost savings — an estimated $45 billion over the next 10 years — brought around by the reform act, Sen. Michael Bennet wrote a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Postal Regulatory Commission Chairman Michael Kubayada, advocating for the use of funds to solve challenges within Colorado communities.

“As you plan for the cost savings and transparency measures from the Postal Service Reform Act, it is imperative that the U.S. Postal Service seize this opportunity to improve on-time deliveries, service and operations,” Bennet wrote.

Bennet goes on to ask DeJoy and Kubayada to prioritize three “deficiencies” in service across Colorado and the country. This includes reducing mail delivery delays, reducing barriers to receive mail within communities without home delivery, and working to improve third-party fulfillment.

According to a Bennet aide, these “specific concerns” have been brought to the senator’s attention through various meetings hosted between his office, local communities and regional representatives of the Postal Service. The first meeting of this kind took place in February of this year, with the meetings continuing throughout the first half of the year.

These meetings gave Colorado’s mountain communities — including several from Eagle County — an opportunity to “express concerns” as well as a chance for the Postal Service to hear them, the aide said, adding that there have been positive outcomes“ in part because of our advocacy in those meetings.” This, the aide said, specifically includes Buena Vista residents receiving free PO boxes, starting in 2023.

“The Colorado/Wyoming District Office staff has demonstrated attention and care to addressing these and other concerns raised by local communities,” wrote Bennet in the letter.

While these regional meetings have ceased since mid-year, the Bennet aide said that the senator’s team is “going to continue to work with communities that are facing delivery delays, service issues — the things that are mentioned in the letter — and continue to elevate those concerns to USPS when it’s possible, when it’s appropriate based on the needs of each community.”

This means future advocacy efforts from the senator’s office will be done on a more case-by-case basis, rather than as a regional effort because “each community has their own unique challenges with USPS,” and allows for each community to get the “detail and care” that they should have, the aide added.

However, this letter represents Bennet’s most recent effort to address the concerns voiced by rural communities.

“Right now, this letter is elevating those concerns as (the USPS) start to look to implement the bill,” the Bennet aide said.

Within the letter, Bennet speaks specifically to the concerns heard from his constituents as a result of these meetings and how they inform his identified three priority areas of reform.

On mail delivery delays, Bennet wrote that it’s essential for Colorado residents to receive mail on time — specifically for items such as bills, ballots and “vital federal benefits” — advocating for “infrastructure improvements at processing facilities and local Post Offices” to help reduce delays.

For communities without mail delivery, Bennet wrote about the “lengthy lines to pick up daily mail and packages” — which are the most commonly cited challenges at the post offices in Eagle County.

On third-party fulfillment, Bennet wrote that the increase in parcels from third-party carriers “further strained USPS staff resources and increased stress on facilities, some of which are not sized to accommodate the increases.”

Earlier, challenges with third-party delivery at the Avon Post Office led to reports that hundreds of packages were being refused, specifically from UPS and Amazon, leading the Postal Service to review its related processes and agreements to prevent the occurrence in the future, according to the regional Postal Service spokesperson.

In speaking to how the act could bring change to these third-party challenges, Bennet wrote that “investing in infrastructure modernization and service improvements could help address these challenges.”

Local post office infrastructure has been one area where local municipalities have been advocating for change throughout this year. At the Gypsum Post Office — where a small post office space has led to traffic flow and safety concerns, a lack of interior space for customers as well as employees — a space constraint study was initiated, kicking off a process to identify a new space for a post office.

On the flip side, the Avon Post Office — with its main challenges cited as long waits, messy conditions as well as late, delayed and missing deliveries — also received a space constraint study, but it was determined that the post office was not constrained.

In August, the Vail Daily requested a copy of these space constraint studies through the Freedom of Information Act, seeking information on how these determinations were made — however, the request was denied on the basis that the information was of a “proprietary nature.”

Core tenants of the Postal Service Reform Act include opportunities to increase transparency and accountability of the agency as well as codify a 6-day-a-week delivery standard.

In penning this letter and pushing for more specific prioritization of the postal challenges Eagle County locals know well, the letter represents Bennet’s hope that these specific concerns will be addressed over the agency’s next 10 years, according to his aide.