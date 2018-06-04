Country Club of the Rockies hosts Military Heroes Golf Tournament in May

On Thursday, May 31, Country Club of the Rockies hosted a golf tournament to benefit the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

At a pre-tournament celebration to honor our Military Warriors, a Wounded Warrior was awarded a mortgage free home. The home was provided by Military Warriors Support Foundation and was the 820th home this foundation has provided to heroes across the nation.

The home comes with a three-year mentoring process for the Wounded Warrior and provides hope where often times there has only been despair.

Vail Veterans Program also participated in the tournament and a total of 19 four-person teams participated. Food and beverages were provided by Vista Restaurant and prizes were awarded by many local businesses. This was the second tournament hosted by Country Club of the Rockies for this event and we hope to do this again in 2019.

Supporting Wounded Warriors

Typically when the hero finishes the 3-year mentoring process, he will have a mortgage free home, no debt and most often a car with no payments. The transition from a military life with serious injuries to a civilian world is often difficult and a re-training process has to occur in order to live a happy productive life.

Both Military Warriors Support Foundation and Vail Valley Veterans are crucial to help this re-boot occur. These heroes have given so much while defending our freedom and have sought to advance a cause bigger than themselves.

The programs supported by these two foundations are truly life changing events and are supported by the generosity and goodness of our citizens.

This was a wonderful event and we all look forward to doing it again next year.

Jim Thomason is the chairman of the Military Heroes Golf Tournament committee at Country Club of the Rockies. For more information, visit http://www.countrycluboftherockies.com.