Country Club of the Rockies to honor two wounded vets

A Sunday event at Country Club of the Rockies in Edwards will present a mortgage-free home and a payment-free car to two veterans wounded in action. The event begins at 12:15 p.m.

The home will be presented to Benjamin Carter, a retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant. Retired U.S. Army Sergeant Craig Paredes will be presented with a vehicle. The home and vehicle come courtesy of the Military Warriors Support Foundation . Country Club of the Rockies is a partner in the foundation’s work.

Carter served in the military for 20 years and is a recipient of the Purple Heart for being wounded while supporting combat operations. Carter’s new home was donated by Wells Fargo to Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Homes4WoundedHeroes program earlier this year. Carter’s family is receiving three years of family and financial mentorship made possible with the sponsorship by Country Club of the Rockies. The home and mentorship provides the ongoing support the Carter family needs while transitioning from military life to civilian life.

Paredes served in the military for more than eight years and is a recipient of the Purple Heart for being wounded while supporting combat operations. The vehicle was donated by another partner to Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Transportation4Heroes program. The Paredes family is receiving one year of family and financial mentorship made possible with the sponsorship by Country Club of the Rockies. The vehicle and mentorship provide crucial ongoing support the Paredes family’s needs while transitioning from military life to civilian life.

Both veterans were chosen to receive their gifts after applying to the foundation’s programs. Foundation applications have a rigorous vetting process to ensure that the applicant chosen to receive a vehicle or home is the best recipient to participate in the programs. The Military Warriors Support Foundation works with the recipients to ensure that their gifts help them in their successful transition out of the military and into their new civilian life.