County reports 10th local COVID-19 fatality, remains in the green as cases surge statewide

Eagle County remains in the green “comfortable” stage of its COVID-19 meter, but county officials announced Tuesday that there has been a 10th local COVID-19 fatality.

The latest COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old Eagle County woman.

Birch Barron, Eagle County Emergency Management director, delivered the weekly COVID-19 update to the Eagle County Board of Commissioners Tuesday. News of the latest fatality came after the morning discussion.

Barron said there have been 40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Eagle County over the past 14 days. That represents a slight increase over last week and was not unexpected as data now reflects school opening and the Labor Day holiday.

Across the state, COVID-19 cases have reached their highest levels since July following the Fourth of July holiday.

Colorado’s top epidemiologist on Tuesday called the spike “very concerning,” reported the The Colorado Sun.

“Even among other age groups we’re again seeing rapid acceleration,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy said.

The issue that continues to be a concern for county health officials is disease spread trends. In the past 14 days, 30% of newly reported cases were close contacts from a known case and 10% of newly reported cases were exposed outside of the county. But 60 percent of new cases could not recall a known exposure to someone with illness or COVID-19.

“Social gatherings without distancing and masks are the main driver of exposure and disease transmission,” said Barron.

This week’s COVID-19 report, as well as the county’s comprehensive data, can be found at ecemergency.org.