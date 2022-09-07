County to share first design concepts for Eagle County Fairgrounds

Eagle County is currently developing a comprehensive master plan for the fairgrounds property.

Eagle County Fairgrounds/Courtesy Photo

What: Eagle County Fairgrounds Master Plan design review When: Thursday, September 8 at 5 p.m. Where: Eagle County Building, 500 Broadway, Garden Level Classroom

The public is invited to view design concepts for the Fairgrounds Master Plan on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Eagle County government building.

Eagle County entered into an agreement for fairgrounds master planning and design services with Populus, Inc., a firm that specializes in planning and design for multi-event venues. Populus has incorporated public input with its own analysis to generate the design concepts it will be presenting.



“The County has requested that the consultant work collaboratively with key stakeholders and the public to get their perspectives on the opportunities associated with the existing fairgrounds,” said Eagle County Facilities Manager Jan Miller.



The master plan will address the following:

Event analysis and user needs inventory

Evaluation of existing facilities, identification of areas for permanent expansion

Maximization of facility utilization, including arena seating capacity

Expansion of supporting services including vendors, restrooms and parking

Identification of additional utilization opportunities

Improvement of camping infrastructure

Evaluation of a dedicated facility for 4H exhibits away from livestock

Impact analysis of road infrastructure and emergency traffic egress plan

Inclusion of sustainability initiatives and infrastructure

Development of a business/operating plan and economic analysis

Zoning, code analysis, and physical connectivity to community

Service accessibility

Site design

Cost estimation, proposed budget, and schedule for phased upgrades

This project was formally approved on May 3 and planning and assessment activities took place throughout the summer. A final presentation of design concepts to the Board of County Commissioners will be scheduled for September.