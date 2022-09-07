County to share first design concepts for Eagle County Fairgrounds
The public is invited to view design concepts for the Fairgrounds Master Plan on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Eagle County government building.
Eagle County entered into an agreement for fairgrounds master planning and design services with Populus, Inc., a firm that specializes in planning and design for multi-event venues. Populus has incorporated public input with its own analysis to generate the design concepts it will be presenting.
“The County has requested that the consultant work collaboratively with key stakeholders and the public to get their perspectives on the opportunities associated with the existing fairgrounds,” said Eagle County Facilities Manager Jan Miller.
The master plan will address the following:
- Event analysis and user needs inventory
- Evaluation of existing facilities, identification of areas for permanent expansion
- Maximization of facility utilization, including arena seating capacity
- Expansion of supporting services including vendors, restrooms and parking
- Identification of additional utilization opportunities
- Improvement of camping infrastructure
- Evaluation of a dedicated facility for 4H exhibits away from livestock
- Impact analysis of road infrastructure and emergency traffic egress plan
- Inclusion of sustainability initiatives and infrastructure
- Development of a business/operating plan and economic analysis
- Zoning, code analysis, and physical connectivity to community
- Service accessibility
- Site design
- Cost estimation, proposed budget, and schedule for phased upgrades
This project was formally approved on May 3 and planning and assessment activities took place throughout the summer. A final presentation of design concepts to the Board of County Commissioners will be scheduled for September.