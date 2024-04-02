Couple’s passion for backcountry area inspired their drive to reopen yurt system near Walden

Sarah and Corey Peterson are working to open Younder Yurts after Colorado Parks and Wildlfie named the Steamboat couple concessionaires this December after parting ways with Never Summer Nordic Yurts in the fall of 2022. The couple plans to rebuild seven yurts in the area and hopes to have them available by late summer 2024.

Yonder Yurt/Courtesy photo

Set in the secluded mountains of State Forest State Park, 22 minutes southeast of Walden, Corey and Sarah Peterson are confident their new offering Yonder Yurts will draw those seeking back country adventures.

“We first started as customers and as guests of the Never Summer Nordic Yurts, and we have been going there for years. It’s always been a nostalgic, beautiful, fun memory for us and our kids,” said Sarah who, along with her husband, were offered a contract in December and just recently signed it. “Every time we went there, we thought this would be such an incredible business to operate.”

This summer, the Steamboat Springs residents will build and introduce Yonder Yurts, a new yurt system that will lease yurts in the Colorado wilderness for those that are looking to get away from it all. This came to be after Colorado Parks and Wildlife revoked the contract with Never Summer Nordic Yurts owners in the fall of 2022, and then asked them to remove the 10 yurts they operated by June 2023.

“For years, we were regular visitors of the yurts and we have always dreamt of operating something like this, but it always seemed like a dream too big to grasp,” Sarah said. “When we found out the previous contract was terminated, we knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so we poured our hearts into creating the best business plan possible. As soon as we met with the park rangers, we knew this was going to be an incredible partnership and everything has been falling into place since then.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is planning to remodel the popular Nukho Hut and Agnes Creek Cabin this summer. The Petersons will manage those locations once they are available. The couple will also be busy replacing the yurts that have been removed once conditions are dry enough. Yonder Yurts will include an office at Bull Mountain Road as well as yurts at Grass Creek, Dancing Moose, Medicine Bow, North Fork Canadian, Clark Peak and Montgomery Pass.

“We’ll begin by building seven new yurts on the sites that have been cherished over the years,” Sarah said. “Looking ahead, we will be expanding our amenities and services, and plan on using guest opinion and feedback to drive those decisions.”

Corey, who has worked at Steamboat Resort since 2004, is vice president of engineering, maintenance and facilities, and Sarah, who has worked at Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty since 2014, will continue to work in Steamboat Springs.

“We will have some staff, but we’re going to be heavily involved from Steamboat and be down there a lot ourselves.” Corey said. “We’re going build all seven yurts this summer and are hoping to have them done by late summer.”

The trek to Yonder Yurts is nothing new for the Petersons, who have never shied from jumping into their vehicle and making the 83 minute drive from Steamboat Springs to Gould to enjoy the area and the yurts.

Yonder Yurt/Courtesy photo

“We live very busy lives, so even the process of planning these yurt trips has been something we looked forward to,” Sarah said. “Being able to get into nature, disconnect and unwind has always been important to us. From the days when we were first dating to the precious moments we now share with our children, this area has always held a very special place in our hearts. Now, having the chance to share this with the community is an incredible privilege and fulfillment for us. It’s not just about operating a business — it’s about extending a piece of our heart and love for this area to others.”

The Younder-Yurts.com website currently offers a FAQ button with information about upcoming plans and a loose schedule. Corey said the site will soon offer visitors a chance to receive a newsletter.

Once completed, Yonder Yurts will offer guests access to great hiking options, high mountain lakes like Lake Agnes and North Michigan Reservoir, and the scenic views offered by the Never Summer Mountain Range in both the summer and winter months.

“There is a beautiful cross country trail system that connects some of the Yurts and there are multiple groomed snowmobile trails within the yurt system,” Sarah said. “It has a history of backcountry, outdoor activity and the response from people already has been so heartwarming and generous. It’s exciting to see that community come back together.”

This story is from SteamboatPilot.com