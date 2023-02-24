Court vacates town of Vail jury trial against Moffet, Tiga Advertising

The Eagle County District Court vacated the pending jury trial dates for the town of Vail case against former Town Council member Greg Moffet and his firm, Tiga Advertising. The trial will be postponed to a later date. The decision comes less than a week after District Court Judge Paul Dunkelman issued several judgments in the case and Tiga Advertising filed for bankruptcy.

On Friday, Feb. 17, Dunkelman ruled that Tiga Advertising was in breach of contract, siding with the town’s initial 2021 complaint, as well as siding with the town in a counterclaim filed by Tiga and Moffet, which alleged the town violated Colorado’s open meeting laws.

The partial judgment regarding the breach of contract ordered that the town’s “first claim for relief” against Tiga was “in the amount of $88,000.”

Shortly after the judgments were issued, Tiga Advertising filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, Feb. 17. With the filing, there is automatically a stay placed on all pending claims and litigation filed against the company.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the town held that it was still intending to pursue action against Moffet to determine existing claims, including a claim of aiding and abetting a breach of fiduciary duty against the former council member. At that time, the town had also said that it was intending to seek payment for its attorney fees, which were not included in the amount in the partial judgment. The town’s legal fees in this lawsuit total $125,135.86, according to its finance department.

However, following a status conference on Thursday, Feb. 23, the jury trial dates — originally scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27 through Wednesday, March 1 have been vacated. According to a spokesperson from the town of Vail, the trial was postponed due to the bankruptcy filing. The trial has not yet been rescheduled.