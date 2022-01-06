COVID-19 boosters approved for youth ages 12 to 17

COVID-19 booster shots have been approved for 12- to 17-year-olds who received their initial doses at least five months ago, according to an update from Eagle County Public Health .

Youth under the age of 18 are only eligible to receive the booster shot manufactured by Pfizer, according to guidance from the CDC and the FDA.

Boosters for this age group are available at all vaccine clinics hosted by Eagle County Public Health.

COVID-19 vaccines and testing will be offered at Avon Town Hall, located at 100 Mikaela Way in Avon, beginning this week with assistance from the state.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will offer testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the exception of Jan. 20. COVID-19 tests will also be offered on Monday, Jan. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but otherwise are only available on Thursdays.

COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at Avon Town Hall Fridays through Mondays from Jan. 7 through Jan. 22. The vaccine clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone coming for a vaccination is asked to follow the signage to enter the town hall building through the side entrance. All vaccines, boosters, doses, and age groups will be available.

Walk-ins are welcome for both testing and vaccinations, but you can also make an appointment.

To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit the testing page on Eagle County’s COVID-19 dashboard and select “click here to register” under the Avon Town Hall location.

To sign up to be vaccinated, visit the vaccination page on Eagle County’s COVID-19 dashboard and click the link under the Avon Town Hall location to make an appointment.