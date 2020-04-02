COVID-19 claims another Eagle County resident

Eagle County’s fifth COVID-19 victim is another man in his 80s, Eagle County Public Health and Environment announced Thursday afternoon.

The Eagle County man died at home Wednesday in the care of his family.

Of Eagle County’s five COVID-19 deaths, three have been men older than 80. The other men in their 80s died Sunday evening, March 29, and Monday morning, March 30. Monday’s victim, Bruce Church, was identified by his family.

Eagle County’s other two victims were a man in his 40s and Rod Powell, a local entertainment icon.

Eagle County’s public health officials do not identify COVID-19 victims, leaving it to their families to make that decision, Kris Widlak, Eagle County’s communications director said.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are confirming the loss of another community member from COVID-19,” Heath Harmon, director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment said. “We are extending our deepest condolences to the family.”

COVID rules to live by

Eagle County Public Health and Environment reiterated that one of the best ways to protect the community is to stay home.

Colorado’s current public health order prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside of a residence. The orders also apply to playgrounds, picnic areas and other public gathering areas.

You must self-isolate if you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, until the symptoms cease, the public health order says. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, among others.

You should stay isolated for seven days from the time your symptoms start until you’re fever-free, whichever is longer. You should also stay 6 feet away from others in your household and wear a mask.

Even if you have no symptoms you should not leave your home unless it’s absolutely necessary for things like obtaining food or medicine, commuting to and from work if you’re a critical employee, seeking medical care and caring for dependents.

For more information about COVID-19 in Eagle County, follow One Valley Voice on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice and visit http://www.ECEmergency.org.

Residents may also contact the CO Help Hotline at 1-877-462-2911 to ask specific questions about COVID-19.