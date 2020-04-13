COVID-19 claims life of sixth Eagle County resident
EAGLE — Eagle County Public Health and Environment is confirming the sixth death of an Eagle County resident from COVID-19. A man in his 70s died Monday at a facility in Denver.
For the protection of all community members, officials are reminding residents of the importance of staying home except for critical activities. In addition, when out in public, people must maintain a minimum of 6 feet distance from others.
“These are difficult times for all of us, but especially for the friends and family members of those we’ve lost,” said Heath Harmon, director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment. “The very best thing we can do is to take every precaution to protect ourselves and each other by maintaining our distance from others when we leave our homes, washing our hands frequently, and always staying at home when we are ill.”
Eagle County Public Health is sharing local data, including case counts, hospitalizations and more, though its Eagle County COVID-19 Monitoring dashboard. Additional information is available at http://www.ECEmergency.org and by following One Valley Voice on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice.
