COVID-19 outbreak at senior facility in Eagle grows to 14 residents

The Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation facility in Eagle is dealing with a second round of coronavirus infections.

Daily file photo

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak at Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation in Eagle has grown from five infected residents to 14 infected residents over the past week.

All the residents who have tested positive for the virus are isolated and being treated in a dedicated COVID-19 wing set up at the facility except for one resident, who is currently in the hospital but expected to recover, said Castle Peak administrator Shelly Cornish.

Another resident who was previously being treated in the intensive care unit at Vail Health Hospital has since recovered and returned, Cornish said.

Castle Peak has 50 residents in total. Most who have tested positive for coronavirus over the past week are asymptomatic. The facility is awaiting the latest round of results for staff testing, but recent tests of staff have all come back negative, according to Cornish.

“Our focus now is how do we care for our people and provide the best care we can,” Cornish said. “People are doing well. Some will come out of isolation on Friday.”

The facility continues to test all residents twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. Staff were being tested once a week, but they will now be tested twice a week as well, Cornish said.

Going forward, staff tests will also be analyzed by Vail Health. That’s expected to result in 24-hour turnaround times, compared to the 48 hours it was taking to get results through another lab, Cornish said.

Isolated patients are continuing to receive their therapy and Castle Peak staff are working to provide them with activities, newspapers, crossword puzzles and “anything we can do to keep them entertained,” Cornish said.

A widespread problem

Nursing homes and senior care centers in Colorado have been heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Associated Press reports that as of this week, nearly 200 active, ongoing coronavirus outbreaks at such facilities in the state have led to at least 3,300 infections and more than 300 deaths in recent weeks.

Since the virus reached Colorado earlier this year, nearly 1,400 residents of nursing homes and senior care centers have died from COVID-19, representing about half of all people in the state who have died after contracting the virus, AP reports.

Cornish said Castle Peak went nearly six months without resident infections until this latest outbreak. In early May, three residents and four staff at Castle Peak became infected with the virus. One of those residents died.

The facility said it instituted coronavirus precautions starting in March, restricting visitors, ending dining room gatherings and group activities, routinely screening residents and screening staff at the start of each shift.

Some staff at the facility have contracted coronavirus this year.

“Our staff are very diligent about watching their own health, so in between tests, if they noticed anything, they went and got another test. So we have had some staff infections, but it’s not coming through on our surveillance testing and we immediately take them off the schedule,” Cornish said. “Our team has just really pulled together, it’s been remarkable to watch. The focus is to try to stop the spread and keep everyone healthy and safe.”

Tom Lotshaw can be reached at tlotshaw@vaildaily.com.