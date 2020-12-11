COVID-19 positives at Battle Mountain High School, Gypsum Creek Middle School

Eagle County School District announced Friday that Battle Mountain High School sent two rounds of COVID notifications, one Thursday night and one Friday, after receiving notice from public health officials of students testing positive.

Thursday’s notification came after public health official sinformed the school that day that a student had tested positive. The positive case was last in school on Monday. Twelve students and one staff member will quarantine as a result of this incident.

The high school’s second notification came Friday after public health officials informed the school that a student had tested positive. The positive case in this incident was last in school on Thursday. Thirteen students and one staff member will quarantine as a result of this incident.

Gypsum Creek Middle School notified families Friday afternoon of a student positive. The positive case was last in school on Tuesday. Eighteen students and one staff member will quarantine as a result of this incident.

In each case, contact tracing determined that those in close contact with the positive cases should quarantine. Those needing to quarantine were contacted directly and provided with quarantine orders from public health.