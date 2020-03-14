COVID-19 testing in Eagle County reserved for ‘most critical cases’

With community-level transmission of COVID-19 now confirmed in Eagle County, testing is not necessary for all patients and is being reserved for the most critical cases, according to Vail Health.

Only individuals classified as high-risk (over 60 or with underlying medical conditions) that are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 (including fever, cough or shortness of breath) should be tested.

Officials want to make the public aware that the Vail Hospital Emergency Department is available for life-threatening emergencies only.

Slowing coronavirus spread

People who already have a chronic illness or are at risk of getting one should avoid unnecessary public contact. This includes people with cancer, people over the age of 60, and people with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, abnormally high blood pressure, cancer or anyone who is otherwise immunocompromised.

The focus is to slow the spread of the virus, protect the medical infrastructure, and protect the most vulnerable people in the community. Take personal responsibility to help stop the spread.

If you are sick and suspect it is COVID-19, please:

Stay home;

Call a primary care physician first;

Do not show up at testing facilities without a confirmed appointment;

Separate yourself from other people in your home (minimum of 3 feet/1 meter);

Avoid sharing personal household items and clean all “high touch” surfaces daily;

Wear a facemask if encountering others;

Cover your coughs and sneezes;

Wash your hands frequently, and for at least 20 seconds;

Monitor your symptoms for worsening illness.

Further instructions regarding isolation and homecare can be found at http://bit.ly/2w8f8Wf.

Call the Colorado Health Emergency Line (CO Help) at 1-877-462-2911 for more information.