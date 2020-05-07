COVID-19 tracker: 554 confirmed cases in Eagle County | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

COVID-19 tracker: 554 confirmed cases in Eagle County

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Eagle County

News News |

Staff Report
  

Cases: 554

Tested: 2,677

Deaths: 7

This data is updated daily by Vail Health and Eagle County Government.

More information on coronavirus

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Trending - News
See more