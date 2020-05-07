COVID-19 tracker: 554 confirmed cases in Eagle County
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Eagle County
Cases: 554
Tested: 2,677
Deaths: 7
This data is updated daily by Vail Health and Eagle County Government.
More information on coronavirus
- For a complete list of events canceled in the Vail Valley, go here.
- For operational information regarding Vail Health COVID-19 procedures, go here.
- For official COVID-19 Eagle County resources, please visit: ecemergency.org or call the Colorado Health Emergency Line (CO-Help) at 1-877-462-2911. Language interpretation is available.
- For total numbers of cases to date in Colorado, visit the CDPHECOVID-19 Fast Facts Page.
- Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.
