Cow Patty Bingo fundraiser is Saturday, July 28, at Eagle County Fair & Rodeo

EAGLE — The fifth annual Alpine Bank Cow Patty Bingo returns on Saturday, July 28. Watch the 4-H grand champion steer and sheep choose their squares and make their deposits, and whoever holds the deed to those squares will take home $1,000.

The event will be held during the Junior Livestock Auction lunch at the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo and will also include live music, food and family-friendly activities. The event is free and open to the public and runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eagle River Center at the Eagle County Fairgrounds, 426 Fairgrounds Road in Eagle.

Cow Patty Bingo deeds are on sale now at evlt.org/poop. Proceeds fund the Eagle County 4-H club and local land conservation through the Eagle Valley Land Trust.