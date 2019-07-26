Cowboys will be Tough Enough to Wear Pink for tonight’s rodeo

A bronc rider proudly shows he is Tough Enough to Wear Pink while competing at the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo.

Daily file photo

EAGLE — For the past nine years, Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry has been a regular attendee for Tough Enough to Wear Pink night at the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo.

This year, however, the pink-hued rodeo performance will be a bit more personal for her. After waging her own breast cancer battle, Chandler-Henry has an intimate understanding of what makes the event so special.

Since its inception back in 2004, the Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign promotes breast cancer solidarity by having rough and tough rodeo competitors don the traditionally feminine color. Wrangler is the program’s national sponsor and Tough Enough to Wear Pink has grown to include more than 300 Western and extreme-sport events across America and Canada. For the past nine years, the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo, in partnership with the Shaw Cancer Center, has been one of those events.

According to Christine Albertson from the Shaw Cancer Center, more than $50,000 has been raised locally through Tough Enough to Wear Pink. That money has been channeled to Shaw’s Spirit of Survival program. This comprehensive wellness effort addresses the physical and emotional effects of cancer, long-term health goals and the impact of cancer on day-to-day life. Spirit of Survival services include everything from massage to acupuncture to ski-motherapy.

“Those services are so helpful when you navigating through treatment. It’s important to have people looking at the whole person — not just the sick part, but also the healthy part too,” Chandler-Henry said.

Getting in on the action

One of the best aspects of Tough Enough to Wear Pink night is everyone can participate. In fact, anyone who purchases a ticket to tonight’s rodeo performance does just that.

The Eagle County Fair & Rodeo donates 50 cents for each July 26 rodeo ticket sold. Spectators can also maximize their ticket donation online or at the ticket office. When ordering tickets online, type the word “PINK” in the discount field to add a $1 donation. At the ticket office, ask to “Go Pink” to add a $1 per ticket donation.

During the event, Tough Enough to Wear Pink merchandise will be sold and the rodeo royalty will be passing collection boots around the arena.

Even local 4-H Club kids contribute to the cause. In special animal auctions held between events at the rodeo arena, the 4-H’ers donate animals they have raised and the money collected in the auction goes to the Shaw center.

Finally, rodeo spectators are urged to join competitors and don pink clothing for Friday rodeo. Volunteers from the Shaw Cancer Center will be on hand to distribute information and free merchandise.

To learn more or purchase an advance rodeo ticket, visit eaglecountyfairandrodeo.tix.com.