CPW confirms ‘credible report’ of wolf depredation in Grand County

A collared wolf was recently photographed in Grand County.

Todd Schmidt/Courtesy photo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed Wednesday it has received a “credible report” of a suspected wolf depredation incident in Grand County.

“CPW wildlife officers have responded and are conducting a field investigation,” said Travis Duncan, a CPW spokesperson.

CPW didn’t provide additional information about the suspected depredation.

If confirmed, the attack would be the first since CPW released 10 gray wolves on Colorado’s Western Slope in December and January as part of the state’s voter-approved reintroduction efforts.

Since the initial release of five wolves in Grand County, the wolves, which are wearing tracking collars, have spread throughout the Western Slope. CPW plans to release a new map once a month showing where the wolves have traveled.

There have been other attacks by wolves in Jackson County previous to the releases.

In 2023, Western Slope lawmakers from both parties brought a bill allocating $350,000 annually to a compensation fund providing up to $15,000 in reimbursement per animal killed or injured by a wolf or wolves. Under Proposition 114, the ballot measure that proposed reintroducing wolves, the state was required to create a fund for compensating ranchers.

The Colorado legislature rejected a bill that would have made it harder for ranchers to receive that compensation earlier this week.

This is a developing story that will be updated.