Vail Craft Beer Festival

Elevate your craft beer experience by pairing it with a little education and adventure. That’s the idea behind the third annual Vail Craft Beer Classic, happening now through Sunday.

Colorado is known for its legacy of microbreweries throughout the state. The Vail Craft Beer Classic will showcase some of those pioneer breweries like New Belgium Brewing and Odell Brewing Company, which have been around for decades, as well as local establishments like Bonfire Brewing and 7 Hermits Brewing Company. There will be over 300 beer, wine and spirits samples to try throughout the festival.

For those looking to learn, there are various opportunities to geek out with the experts in the industry. Hear about current trends and practices as well as cooking techniques with beer. If being active is more your style, hike, bike or go fly fishing with beer experts while enjoying the Colorado scenery and, of course, beer. This event really blends the best of Colorado, letting you enjoy the outdoors while being inspired by some of the craft brewers’ stories and insights and rewarding yourself with a brew afterward.

The biggest events of the weekend will be the Sip at the Summit on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and the Toast of Vail on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. The Sip at the Summit takes beer enthusiasts on a trip up the gondola, which sits at 10,350 feet above sea level, for gorgeous views and a barbecue dinner. Craft beers from members of the Colorado Brewers Guild will be served. The Toast of Vail brings everyone to the heart of Vail Village to sample over 50 breweries and live bluegrass music.

This is a ticketed event and many of the seminars and other offerings sell out quickly, so take a look at the website and plan your weekend around the Vail Craft Beer Classic. For details visit http://www.vailcraftbeerclassic.com.

Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge

If you missed all the high-flying canine action during the Dock Dogs events at the GoPro Mountain Games, don’t worry, you have another chance to see some talented pooches this weekend. The Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge (PPPIDC) returns to Nottingham Park in Avon with competitions held on Friday and Saturday.

The PPPIDC may sound familiar to you because it is a nationally televised series that showcases some of the strongest, fastest and most agile dogs who complete some amazing feats. Nottingham Park and Nottingham Lake provide the perfect backdrop for the obstacle course utilizing the lawn, sand and lake. There will also be diving competitions utilizing Nottingham Lake. The Freestyle Flying Disc competition will showcase the skills of both the dog and the handler with a bit of choreography added to the tossing of the discs.

Although the PPPIDC is open to all breeds of dogs, there is one event that is specific to the Jack Russell terrier breed: Hurdle Racing. Watch as those small terriers chase a lure while jumping over obstacles and going through tunnels in this timed competition.

This event is free and spectator friendly with bleacher seating set up to provide more areas to view the events. For a full list of competitions and practice schedules, visit http://www.proplan.com/dogs/incredible-dog-challenge.

Bravo! Vail Music Festival

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival brings a world of music to the Vail Valley this summer. Renown musicians will delight the ears of the seasoned classical music lover to the novice.

Bravo! Vail kicks off its 32nd season this week and will bring in long-standing favorites like the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic and the Philadelphia Orchestra, but before they do, Bravo! Vail has a special treat. Making its North American debut will be Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin. The leading players from the Vienna and Berlin Philharmonics come together to perform Mozart and Haydn on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Joining the Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin throughout the weekend’s performances will be award-winning violinists Paul Huang and Anne-Sophie Mutter. Even though the Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin has been collaborating for over a decade, they both are still known for the distinctive sounds they bring to the stage. The smooth Viennese elegance and the passion of the Berliners will be evident on stage.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the shows regularly start at 6 p.m. Take advantage of the free pre-concert talks that happen throughout the festival. On Saturday, the pre-concert talk, which starts at 5 p.m., will give you insights about the selections of Mozart’s music that will be played that evening and more details about the performers. That added detail is sure to move you to have more affinity for this type of music.

Tickets to Bravo! Vail start at $29 for lawn seats (kids 12 and under get lawn seats for $12) and go up in price from there depending on where you want to sit. For more information, go to http://www.bravovail.org.

Vail Arts Festival

The 35th annual Vail Arts Festival returns to Lionshead Village this weekend. This three-day event draws over 60 artists covering diverse mediums such as glass, metal works, wood, mixed media, paintings, drawing, fiber, digital art, graphics, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry and more.

Although some artists will be local, many artists will be coming from 22 other states. There will also be emerging artists present who have earned their opportunity to show their creations at the Vail Arts Festival. Have an emerging artist of your own? The Kids Creative Kingdom returns once again to help foster creativity in the youngsters at the kids’ activity area.

This free event happens rain or shine and opens each day at 9:30 a.m. Friday through Sunday and ends at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and goes until 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, go to http://www.vailartsfestival.com.

Solstice Trail Run

The longest day of the year is June 21st and to celebrate, the Vail Recreation District is once again hosting its Dynafit Summer Solstice 10k, 5k, and Kids Fun Run at Beaver Creek on Saturday.

John Muir once said, “Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt.” Follow this environmental philosopher’s advice and hit the trails on Saturday morning, rain or shine. The course will take runners (you can walk it if you need to) up through aspen groves and across the front side of Beaver Creek Mountain before the descent.

Reward yourself with an after-party complete with food, entertainment and prizes for the top finishers at Creekside Park, which also serves at the start and finish area for the race.

Saturday’s run is part of the Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series put on by the Vail Rec District each summer. The series showcases some of Colorado’s most iconic trail runs. The Kids Fun Run starts at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 10k at 9 a.m. and the 5k at 9:15 a.m. Register online or in person. Entry prices vary, but proceeds from this event go to the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, which supports Eagle Valley residents in medical crisis. For more information, go to http://www.vailrec.com.