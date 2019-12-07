‘Crappy’ foundation for snowpack increases avalanche risk in Aspen backcountry

SKI AREA ISSUES

Aspen Skiing Co. has some of the most welcoming policies in the country for uphilling on the slopes and accessing the backcountry through ski area gates. It wants to keep it that way, according to Rich Burkley, senior vice president, strategy and business development.

Burkley told an audience at a Mountain Rescue Aspen winter safety workshop on Thursday night that only about 10 percent of the ski areas in the U.S. allow “unfettered” access to slopes as Skico does at its four ski areas. The company doesn’t charge a fee for people using climbing skins on their boards or hikers traveling uphill. There are designated routes or time restrictions everywhere but Snowmass, but the company has embraced uphilling.

“To preserve that, that’s one of my goals,” Burkley said. Uphillers can help by following the golden rule of avoiding trails or parts of trails where there is ongoing work by machines — snowcats, snowmobiles and snowmaking equipment. He particularly stressed that uphillers should stay off trails where winch-cat operations are being undertaken. That requires a snowcat on steep slopes to use a thick cable affixed to an anchor.

Burkley also urged uphillers to respect Skico employees and follow any special instructions during encounters. And, finally, pee in the woods, not on the slopes, Burkley said.

Skico is also unique because it is one of the few, if not the only, U.S. ski area operators to allow access to the backcountry through its operational boundaries. There are 36 gates to the backcountry scattered throughout the four ski areas. They are recognizable because of their skull and crossbones with a warning that travelers are leaving the ski area.

Once a skier or rider leaves the ski area, they are on their own in case they encounter a problem, Burkley said. They will have to call 911 and seek help from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen rather than the ski patrol. The patrol is often a reporting party and assists with a rescue, but it won’t be the primary responder, he said.

Burkley and other speakers stressed that the terrain just outside of ski area boundaries has been mislabeled “side country.” It should be regarded as backcountry because of the dangers involved, they said.

Most of the avalanche deaths in the Aspen area between 1998 and 2019 have come just outside of the ski area boundaries, according to data from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. There have been 12 deaths in those areas; four deaths further into the backcountry, three deaths within the ski areas; and three deaths at terrain near backcountry huts.