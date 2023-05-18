 Crash on Vail Pass closes I-70 eastbound | VailDaily.com
Crash on Vail Pass closes I-70 eastbound

Interstate 70 is closed at mile marker near East Vail due to a crash on Vail Pass.

Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up-to-date road closure information.

This story will be updated.

