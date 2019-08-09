Crawlin’ to a Cure is loud, proud cancer-fighting fun

A competitor tackles one of the Crawlin' to a Cure obstacles. The rock crawler race returns to the Eagle County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Daily file photo

If you go ... What: Crawlin’ to a Cure four-by-four off-road obstacle race. When: Saturday, Aug. 10; qualifying rounds begin at 9 a.m., and finals competition begins at 5:30 p.m. Where: Eagle County Fairgrounds, Eagle. Cost: Spectator tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 5 to 12 years. More information: No dogs allowed at the event. Visit www.crawlintoacure.org to register or for additional information. To learn more about the course and vehicle specifics, contact Stewart Hobbs at 970-376-0885. To learn more about the overall event, contact Vikki Hobbs at 970-319-4319.

EAGLE — For nine years now, Crawlin’ to a Cure has been a loud, proud cancer-fighting downvalley phenomenon.

The rock-crawling competition is part spectacle, part spectator participation and an all-around revved-up good time. It returns to the Eagle County Fairgrounds Saturday.

Crawlin’ to Cure features timed racing through a four-wheel-drive off-road obstacle course built at the Eagle County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Hobbs Excavating builds the course — hauling in boulders, timbers and large concrete pipe sections to create obstacles. Competition is divided into seven classes and participants pay $100 each to race the course.

There are two course options — a more-challenging route and a less-challenging one. Drivers who elect to take the less-challenging route are charged additional seconds against their finish times. Cash prizes are awarded to the top three finishers in each class.

Qualifying competition begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. All racers will run the course throughout the day, and the top 10 competitors in each of the seven classes will go on to the money rounds Saturday night. The finals competition will get underway at 5:30 p.m.

Crawlin’ cause

Since the first event back in 2010, Crawlin’ to a Cure has raised more than $300,000 for local families affected by cancer. The event has donated $120,000 directly to families for dozens of different needs. The fund has paid for hotel rooms for patients seeking treatment out of town and helped families with mortgage payments while they deal with the costs associated with battling cancer. Crawlin’ to a Cure is committed to helping in any way possible.

One of the signature beneficiaries of Crawlin’ to a Cure is the Tiffany Myers Memorial Keepin’ Em Real Scholarship Fund. In September 2007, at the age of 36, Myers was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer. With the help of her family and friends, she battled the disease for the next eight and a half years, and her journey inspired a group of her friends to form the Keepin’ Em Real team to participate in a Susan G. Komen three-day walk event. The team went on to participate in five of the three-day events.

Myers passed away in 2016, but her friends and family continue to work, raising money for the scholarship that bears her name. The Tiffany Myers Memorial Keepin’ Em Real Scholarship Fund is designated for students from families who have been affected by cancer. To date, Crawlin’ to a Cure has awarded 48 college scholarships, totaling $88,000, for Eagle and Garfield county students.

While they were raising the money to participate in the Komen three-day events, the Keepin’ Em Real team members came up with the idea of the rock-crawling race.

“We started with a golf tournament but ended up with this,” said Crawlin’ to a Cure organizer Vikki Hobbs. “My husband doesn’t play golf. This is what we do for fun.”

The Hobbs family isn’t alone.

Competition Classes

There are seven classes for Saturday’s Crawlin’ to a Cure competition:

Stock Class: Full-body vehicles, no tube bodies, tire size up to 35 inches.

Full-body vehicles, no tube bodies, tire size up to 35 inches. Modified Class: Full-body vehicles , no tube bodies, tire size 36 to 40 inches.

Full-body vehicles , no tube bodies, tire size 36 to 40 inches. Unlimited Class A: Any vehicle with tires 42 inches or smaller. Must run the harder course.

Any vehicle with tires 42 inches or smaller. Must run the harder course. Unlimited Class B: Any vehicle with tires 43 inches or bigger. Must run the harder course.

Any vehicle with tires 43 inches or bigger. Must run the harder course. Boulder Bustin’ Pink Ladies: Female driver, any vehicle. Competition on both the easier and harder course. Two first-place prizes for ladies, second place to next-best time, either course.

Female driver, any vehicle. Competition on both the easier and harder course. Two first-place prizes for ladies, second place to next-best time, either course. UTV Ladies Class: Side-by-side.

Side-by-side. UTV Class: Side-by-side.

Cash prizes go to the top three times in each class. First place pays $250, second pays $150 and third place pays $100.

There is a $100 driver entry fee for each driver. Competitors can run in an additional class for $50 extra for each driver.

There is never a shortage of competitors at Crawlin’ to a Cure.

“There is a huge population of side-by-side vehicles in the valley now … so we have a race class for that,” said Hobbs. “There’s is a big population of off-road vehicles as well.”

Because competition is divided into seven classes, races feature everything from tricked out off-road rock crawlers to the family car.

“The stock class is really popular. It’s pretty much the vehicle you go get groceries in and you race in them,” Hobbs said.

The Ladies Only classes are Hobbs’ personal favorite classes. The women competitors run the same course as the men in a vehicle and a side-by-side race.

Crawlin’ to a Cure also provides some extra entertainment for local families throughout the qualifying heats and during the night-time finals. In a special arena set up to the east of the rodeo grandstands, a Power Wheels obstacle course will be set up for local kids and the Hobbs family will offer rides in their specially-built monster truck. Local kids can bring their own Power Wheels vehicles or rent a vehicle at the site to maneuver the track. Cost is $5 a run. The monster truck ride fee is $10 for the first outing and $5 for subsequent rides.

“We wanted to offer those activities the whole day, during the races,” said Hobbs. “The kids can go do their during qualifying, not just at the finals. We figured the kids deserve to have as much fun as we do.”

To learn more about today’s event visit crawlintoacure.org.