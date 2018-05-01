Crazy Mountain Brewing Co. facing second eviction this year; first Edwards, now Winter Park

WINTER PARK — A local brewing company is on the verge of eviction for the second time this year.

Crazy Mountain Brewing Co. is being evicted from its Winter Park taproom. This week, Winter Park Resort asked Grand County District Court to begin eviction proceedings against the brewing company. In its lawsuit, Winter Park Resort says it is owed $31,000 by Crazy Mountain Brewing Co.

Crazy Mountain Brewing Co. was sued in Eagle County in November by the landlord of its Edwards facility for not paying $25,000 in rent. The doors closed in January.

Winter Park's lawsuit says Crazy Mountain Brewing Co. signed the lease in June 2017, agreeing to rent of $4,400 per month. Crazy Mountain Brewing Co. opened its Winter Park taproom in February and closed in April when many of the Winter Park village businesses closed. Winter Park's Mary Jane area is open for another week, said Steve Hurlbert, Winter Park's communications director.

Crazy Mountain Brewing Co. founder and owner Kevin Selvy told the Denver Business Journal the brewing company spent six figures improving the Winter Park taproom. Hurlbert had a different perspective.

"Without getting into specifics, I would say that is inaccurate," Hurlbert said.

Recommended Stories For You

Those lease disputes are forcing the local microbrewer to walk away from hundreds of thousands of dollars in equipment and fixtures, including massive stainless steel tanks, Selvy told the Denver Business Journal. Crazy Mountain Brewing Co. has $569,000 worth of brewing equipment in the Edwards building alone, according to court documents. A visual inspection on Tuesday evening, May 1, showed that all of the equipment was still in the building, including the bar stools.

Rent Bills Pile Up

IW/WP Village Core Development Co. owns the Edwards space. It says it is owed $31,000 in unpaid rent, according to court documents in Eagle County. Crazy Mountain Brewing Co. moved out of the 10,400-square-foot Edwards space in early January.

Attempts to contact Selvy for this story were unsuccessful.

When their Edwards brewpub closed, Selvy told the Vail Daily that Crazy Mountain Brewing Co. does the bulk of its brewing in a facility at 471 Kalamath St. in Denver. Crazy Mountain Brewing Co. introduced itself to the Vail Valley in January 2010 at that year's Big Beers, Belgians & Barleywines Festival.

The brewery was in full production by the end of 2010 and opened its Edwards tasting room and then expanded again in 2012.

A 2015 push into the Denver market put Crazy Mountain Brewing Co. on Kalamath Street in a brewpub space formerly operated by Breckenridge Brewery. That immediately expanded brewing capacity from 15,000 to 80,000 barrels per year. That made Crazy Mountain Brewing Co. Colorado's sixth largest brewery and the 39th largest in the United States at that time.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.