Crazy Mountain Brewing Co. vacates space at Winter Park Resort village per agreement

WINTER PARK — Crazy Mountain Brewing Co. officially moved out of Winter Park Resort's village this week, less than one year after the location opened, as part of a joint stipulation between the resort and brewery,

According to the stipulation, which was filed in Grand County Court on Monday, May 7, Crazy Mountain, named in the document under CEO Kevin Selvy and NomNomNom LLC, agreed to vacate the premises Tuesday, May 8.

The resort filed a lawsuit against Crazy Mountain in late April alleging more than $30,000 in unpaid rent and other charges since October, but this latest decision means the two parties will avoid going to court on the matter for now. It was an important step for the resort, which is intent on replacing the taproom by this summer.

"The village is especially vibrant in the summer, and that location is really in a prime spot in the heart of the village," said Steve Hurlbert, director of communications for Winter Park Resort. "So we really wanted to move forward and get someone else in that space for the summer."

Crazy Mountain has lived up to its part of the stipulation. According to Hurlbert, the keys have already been turned over to resort officials, and the move-out process has begun in earnest. But all debts haven't been forgiven.

Hurlbert said that in order to move forward this summer with replacing the taproom, located adjacent to the Back Bowl Soup Co. and James and Parry's, the resort decided to pursue the eviction as fast as possible. But tens of thousands of dollars in outstanding costs are still an issue. It remains to be seen whether this will mean another lawsuit or if the two parties will be able to handle things out of court.

"We're pursuing remuneration," Hurlbert said. "We would like to settle this out of court, but we're prepared to protect our interests."

Hurlbert noted that the resort has received interest from a number of other businesses looking to fill the void left by Crazy Mountain but said it's too early to guess at what will eventually set up shop.

"In an ideal world, we'd have someone in there in time for the summer opening on June 16, but that may be a little too quick," Hurlbert said.