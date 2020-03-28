“Crazy, scary and satisfying”: Grocery workers manage crowds and fears as coronavirus outbreak continues

Grocery store employees are among the workers on the front lines as Colorado battles a coronavirus outbreak — playing a sort of Russian roulette with their health for modest pay while dealing with masses of sometimes-frantic customers.

“You are scared of everything — it’s normal, even if you wash your hands 100 times a day, even if you use sanitizer,” said Giuseppina Petty, who works in the cheese department at a King Soopers in Boulder. “The fear is inside you, but you don’t want to show it.”

Petty had worked 14 days straight as of Friday. She said she’s grateful for her manager, who checks up on employees and tries to make accommodations, and a company that has hired more people to meet the demand.

Lori Tattershall of Thornton said one of the most challenging aspects of her Walmart job the last couple of weeks has been seeing people in need of items and not being able to help them. But she also worries about someone with COVID-19 coming in and infecting others.

Read more via The Denver Post.