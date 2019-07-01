Creek in Red Cliff floods; officials, volunteers rush to fill sandbags

Firefighters, residents and others worked quickly Sunday night to fill sandbags as Turkey Creek crested its banks.

Turn around, don’t drownIt doesn’t take much floodwater to pose a danger to life and property.According to Tracy LeClair of the Eagle River Fire Protection District, six inches of flood water can knock over a human. Just 12 inches of floodwater can carry away a car.

A combination of evening rain and an early summer warm spell prompted Turkey Creek in Red Cliff to crest its banks Sunday evening into Monday morning.

The call went out Sunday night that Turkey Creek — which runs off Shrine Pass through town — was rising quickly. The rushing water damaged two homes.

Tracy LeClair, the public information officer for the Eagle River Fire Protection District, said one of the biggest concerns is a natural gas line that runs under a bridge in town. That worry brought a crew from Xcel Energy to town.

Volunteers were asked to help fill sandbags in the late-evening hours.

Just two homes took on water during the flooding on Sunday night and early Monday morning. Utilities were cut off to both of those homes, one of which was unoccupied. People in the other home were able to stay with relatives in town.

Floodwaters from Turkey Creek also prompted officials to close the Shrine Pass Road, which runs from the top of Vail Pass down into Red Cliff.

While there isn’t much precipitation in the forecast for the next couple of days, LeClair said the National Weather Service has issued possible flood warnings for the next couple of days.

The problem is that overnight temperatures have been in the 40s at higher elevations. That means snowmelt continues through the overnight hours instead of easing.

“There’s still quite a bit of snow up high,” LeClair said, and constant melting will swell local streams.

Officials are continuing to monitor the creek.

And, while the water isn’t threatening utility lines, LeClair said debris carried in the floodwaters can potentially do a lot of damage. Red Cliff’s public works crew is working to spot debris and pull it from the creek.

The response Sunday night brought people from several local agencies. The Eagle County Road and Bridge Department brought a truckload of sand and bags. Minturn’s public works department contributed manpower and equipment.

At the moment, a lot of sandbags are in place, and officials are keeping close watch on the creek.

