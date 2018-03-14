Crested Butte joins Epic Pass network

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts announced on Wednesday, March 14, that Crested Butte Mountain Resort in Colorado, Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont and Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire will join the Epic Pass in a long-term alliance beginning in the 2018-19 winter season. The news means 64 mountain resorts in 11 states and provinces and eight countries are at least partial participants in the pass program.

Epic, Epic Local and Epic Australia pass holders will receive seven days of skiing and snowboarding with no blackout dates at each of the three resorts for a total of 21 days. Epic 7-Day pass holders can use any or all seven of their total days and Epic 4-Day pass holders can use any or all four of their total days of skiing and snowboarding with no blackout dates at the three resorts.

"Crested Butte is a perfect complement to the unique family of resorts offered on the 2018-19 Epic Pass with its legendary terrain and historic mountain town," said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts. "Okemo is known as a great family-friendly resort and together with neighboring Mount Sunapee and Stowe Mountain Resort, provides three great options for skiers and snowboarders in the Northeast."

After the seven days have been used at each resort, pass holders will receive 50 percent off lift tickets. The Epic Pass offers full access to Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood at Lake Tahoe; Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; and Perisher in Australia, with no blackout dates. The Epic Pass also provides limited access to Telluride; Resorts of the Canadian Rockies across Canada; Hakuba Valley in Japan; Les 3 Vallées, Paradiski and Tignes-Val D'Isere in France; 4 Vallées in Switzerland; Arlberg in Austria and Skirama Dolomiti in Italy.

Vail Resorts' 2018-19 season passes are on sale now for $49 down now and the rest due in the fall. For more information, go to http://www.epicpass.com. Vail Resorts' company website is http://www.vailresorts.com. The consumer website is http://www.snow.com.