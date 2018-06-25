Crews battling barn fire in North Routt (Video)

Editor's note: This story was updated at 9:57 a.m.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — North Routt and Steamboat fire crews have responded to a barn fire on Routt County Road 129 in North Routt County.

Nearby structures were threatened by the blaze, according to scanner traffic, but fire crews now have the fire under control.

Officials on scene do not believe any people or livestock were injured in the fire.

The original call came in before 9 a.m., and crews began arriving on scene shortly after the hour.

Video by Robert Roulette

The barn sits on ranch land leased by Matt and Christy Belton, who have cattle and horses on the 1,600-acre parcel about 10 miles north of Steamboat.

In addition to Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and North Routt Fire Protection District, West Routt Fire Protection District was called to assist but was canceled by the on-scene commander before the crew arrived. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials assisted with traffic control. Yampa Valley Electric Association has been called to assist with power lines that are reportedly down in the area.