Crews ‘cautiously optimistic’ Red Hill Fire will be contained by Wednesday night

Crews worked overnight at the Red Hill Fire to stop the fire from growing further.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m. — Crews worked overnight Tuesday into Wednesday to stop the Red Hill Fire — formerly referred to as the South 133 Fire — from growing.

Claire Noble, Eagle County’s public information officer, said crews on the fire are “cautiously optimistic that they’re going to have full containment by tonight.”

The fire was initially reported at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday just south of Interstate 70 at mile marker 133 between Gypsum and Dotsero.

While the cause of the fire remains unknown, lighting from afternoon thunderstorms is suspected, according to a Tuesday night update from Larry Sandoval, a field manager for the Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM’s Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit is currently leading the management of the operations at the fire, and worked through the night to stop the fire from growing further. Overall, the unit is reporting that 19 acres have burned, with 25% containment.

On Wednesday morning, Noble said that the crews have “some kind of line around the entire fire,” be it hoses, fire retardant or other fire mitigation methods.

The crews plan to have it contained by Wednesday night, Noble added, with additional help both on the ground and in the air possible on the site today.

According to a Facebook post from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit, these air and ground crews “will continue securing the fireline throughout the day.

Noble noted that local agencies have all been talking to one another and helping out at the fire site.

Noble added that the humidity in the air yesterday and the recent rain meant that the fuels for the fire had more moisture and “helped keep the fire in check.”

The fire’s main fuels were identified as sagebrush, pinyon and juniper, with sagebrush being what was “really combustible,” according to Noble.

The Red Hill Fire was one of three fires that ignited in the area around Gypsum, Eagle and Dotsero Tuesday afternoon. Local crews responded to fires — also suspected to be caused by lightning — in the Buckhorn area of Gypsum as well as a fire off Wapiti Road, north of Interstate 70 near Eagle. Both were contained Tuesday afternoon.

