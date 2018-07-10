Crews gaining on regional wildfires; Vail Valley’s Red Canyon II Fire held to fewer than 30 acres

Red Canyon II Fire

Size: 29 acres as of noon Tuesday, July 10.

Cause: Unknown.

Containment: 35 percent.

Start date: Sunday, July 8.

Location: Approximately 2.5 miles east of Wolcott.

Fuels/topography: Sage, mountain shrub, grass with some pinyon-juniper.

No fly zone: Aerial operations are ongoing. Refrain from hang gliding and paragliding in the area. Additionally, refrain from flying drones in the area.

Smoke: Smoke from the fire may be visible along the Interstate 70 corridor.

Closures: The entrance to Red Canyon Estates remains closed to the public due to fire operations. Residents may return but must present valid identfication to Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies who are patrolling the area.

Source: U.S. Forest Service

Lake Christine Fire, Basalt

Size: 6,180 acres.

Containment: 39 percent.

Cause: Human-caused.

Location: Approximately 1 mile northwest of Basalt.

Structures destroyed: Three.

Personnel: 583 total, including 16 handcrews, 35 engines, three water tenders and five helicopters.

Source: U.S. Forest Service

Weston Pass Fire

Size: 13,023 acres.

Containment: 63 percent.

Cause: Lightning.

Location: Nine miles south of Fairplay.

Personnel: Three Type 1 hand crews, 10 Type 2 hand crews, 22 engines, one masticator, 2 dozers, four Type 1, two Type 3 and two fixed wing aircraft.

Source: U.S. Forest Service

Fire Evacuation Check List

• Have at least 1/2 tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

• Flashlight, portable radio.

• Round up your pets: Get them secured and ready to go into the car with no way of escape before they are loaded into the car (this is especially important with cats).

• Make a prior arrangement to contact a neighbor or friend who might be available to help you in an evacuation situation with loading or driving a second or third vehicle or to help with large animals such as horses/penned animals, etc.

• Have pet carriers, leashes, food bowls, food, litter boxes, litter and other pet needs ready to go and ready for car (store in a secure place so these are easily loaded into the car).

• Have very important files, back‐up disks, plug‐in USB virtual drive, small compact file box ready to go.

• Include such things as homeowner’s policy, auto policies, life and investment files, bank records, legal documents, licenses, etc. (or store in a fireproof safe or fireproof bunker).

• Computer CPU (hard‐drive most important) if you have no back‐ups.

• Photograph albums, photo CDs, etc. Have these ready, packed, stored in a secure place to go immediately into car (or store in a fireproof safe).

• Cameras and expensive jewelry or important electronic devices.

• Suitcase filled with old but useable clothing, socks, underwear, jackets, sweatshirt, extra shoes, etc.

• Keep this packed ahead. Include a bag for him and for her of toiletry items, including deodorant, disposable shavers, extra toothbrushes, shampoo and shaving cream, toothpaste, extra regular medications to last a few days.

• If you have enough room, consider a few items from your camping or picnic supplies.

• Pillows and light blankets (in case you might have to sleep outside while evacuated).

• If time, draft email, send to friends and family about your intentions.

• All household and car keys, wallet, handbag, cellphones and any credit cards you keep in a drawer that you might need.

• Complete phone list or phone address book (snail and email), including cellphones of neighbors, family.

• Special or valuable items (make your own list).

• Close all windows, close all interior doors, remove curtains from area of windows.

• Turn off propane gas at tank, remove barbecue propane tank, take it with you or store in a secure place such as a bunker or away from your house.

Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Forest Service