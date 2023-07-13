Crews respond to water leak in Vail that closes roads but hasn’t affected water service

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District staff have isolated the area of the public water system shown outlined in red (“isolated” means valves have been shut in all directions around that area).

An emergency water main repair is in progress at the intersection of Lions Ridge Loop and Vail View Drive.

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District had a crew working nearby for a planned project that was able to quickly respond to close the valves and stop the flow of water. There were no service outages resulting from the leak, and no service outages are expected as the repair is completed, according to Diane Johnson, the communications and public affairs manager for the district.

“Water is always flowing in the mains,” Johnson clarified in an email to the Vail Daily. “When the leak happened, our staff turned off the valves in that area to isolate the affected section of water main. Often, that means a water service outage to nearby properties — which did not happen at all today — and then we would ‘turn the water back on in the area.’ Since we had no service outages, we have not ‘turned back on’ any water. The valves in that intersection remain off and water service was never affected.”

Due to road damage, the intersection of Lions Ridge Loop and Vail View Drive is closed to traffic while repairs are completed. Crews are onsite draining water from the hole, and they will begin excavation, when conditions allow, in that area Thursday evening. Crews must expose the pipe, find the exact location of the leak, and then determine the appropriate repair. It is unknown how long this process will take.

All residences in the immediate vicinity are accessible from other routes. Dog walkers, pedestrians, and cyclists should avoid the area.

Sign up for alerts at member.everbridge.net/1332612387832141/new .