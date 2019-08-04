Evacuations starting as crews respond to flash flooding near Basalt

An evacuation center is being set up at the Eagle County building at Crown Mountain Park. Crews are evacuating homes on Pinon Drive and Cedar Drive above the Pinon intersection.

Austin Colbert | The Aspen Times

Crews are responding Sunday to flooding coming from the Lake Christine Fire burn scar near Basalt after a heavy storm rolled through the midvalley.

Mudslides have closed the Frying Pan Road and there are cars trapped between two mudslides, officials said at 6:35 p.m. Travel in the area is restricted.

“Crews are working to clear debris and reach trapped persons,” officials said in an alert. “Expected length of this event is unknown.”

An Eagle County Sheriff’s deputy on scene blocking the road said there are reports of up to four slides on the road. There have not been any reports of injury.

The Frying Pan River is running very high and is a dark grey color with debris in the water.

The first emergency alert warning of flash flooding was sent out about 5:30 p.m. by local officials, and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at 5:45 p.m. for areas including Basalt and El Jebel. The flash flood warning for the area has been extended to 9:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

According to a Pitkin County alert, there is “active flooding in the Lake Christine Burn Area. Please take all necessary precautions which may include shelter-in-place or seeking higher ground. Do not enter flowing water or debris.”

An evacuation center is being set up at the Eagle County building at Crown Mountain Park. Crews are evacuating homes on Pinon Drive and Cedar Drive above the Pinon intersection.

“All persons on Pinion Road and & Cedar Drive above Pinion Road in Basalt — climb or drive to higher ground NOW. Active flooding and debris flows in area,” an alert at 6:05 p.m. warns.

Crews were first called to the area of Cedar Drive, which is up Fryingpan River, around 5:30 p.m. Crews described “significant water flows” on Cedar Drive near Pinon Drive.

The Lake Christine Fire started on July 3, 2018, and burned more than 12,500 acres on Basalt Mountain. The fire was started by two people using tracer rounds at the firing range near town.

This is a developing story that will be updated.