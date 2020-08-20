Crews working two small fires in Eagle County

Helicopters come and go with slurry and water to fight the Grizzly Creek Fire Sunday near Glenwood Springs. The helicopters carry 750-gal buckets.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

While the massive Grizzly Creek Fire continues to burn in Eagle County, firefighters from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit are working two other small fires on the White River National Forest in Eagle County on Thursday.

The Murphy Fire is burning 10 miles south of Edwards on New York Mountain in the Holy Cross Wilderness Area and is currently estimated at 1 acre. It is visible from Edwards and the I-70 corridor. Nineteen firefighters and two heavy helicopters are working the fire.

Some of those firefighters are still hiking to the get to the fire in the remote section of the Holy Cross Wilderness, according to David Boyd of the U.S. Forest Service. Smoke became visible just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, prompting an Eagle County alert telling residents not to call 911.

Four firefighters and a helicopter are working the Camp Hale Fire, a small fire in the Camp Hale area estimated at less than a tenth of an acre.

The causes of the fires have not yet been determined.

“Fire conditions continue to be extreme in the White River National Forest, and we need visitors to be especially careful,” said Eagle-Holy Cross Deputy District Ranger Marcia Gilles. “We expect lightning this afternoon. Our firefighters are already very busy without any additional fire starts.”

The White River National Forest remains under Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibit all campfires and charcoal, even in developed areas. For more information, go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.