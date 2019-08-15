12 arrests made in Garfield-Pitkin county drug investigation

A recent drug trafficking investigation has resulted in arrests of 12 individuals, two others were in the custody of law enforcement, and two arrest warrants are still outstanding, according to a press release.

The Aug. 7 arrests resulted from the Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s investigation of a drug trafficking organization that was reportedly involved with narcotics distribution throughout Garfield and Pitkin counties.

During the investigation, which began in May, “law enforcement agencies seized approximately 471.8 grams of heroin, 131.7 grams of methamphetamine, 54 grams of cocaine, and one loaded handgun from these individuals,” the release states.

Felony charges range from possession of a controlled substance, to distribution of a controlled substance, to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Those charged include: Robert Rivas, Brent Arnold Hopper, Jose Luis Solorio-Gomez, Damien Deforest Russo, Daniel Rodden, Trevor Nolan Dow, Matthew Daniel Russell, Riley Christopher Prins, Michael A. Sena, Jeremiah James Mobley, Justin Matthew Romero, Anthony Dylan Eagle, Randy Lee Barrow and Austin Patrick Knight.

Juan M. Carranza and Jairo Esparza-Munoz have outstanding arrest warrants.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking activity in the area can contact TRIDENT at 571-387-2435 or info@tridentnarc.org