228 arrested across Colorado during Halloween DUI enforcement period

FRISCO — A total of 228 drivers were arrested for driving impaired during the state’s Halloween DUI enforcement period, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The enforcement period, part of The Heat is On campaign, ran from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 with 91 law enforcement agencies taking part. The 228 arrests represent a considerable decrease from 378 arrests made during the same period last year across the state.

“Increased DUI enforcement is crucial over holiday weekends to ensure all Coloradans get to their destinations safely,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a news release. “If you choose to drink or consume marijuana, don’t drive. Any amount of alcohol or marijuana consumption can hinder one’s ability to drive.”

Throughout the state, the Denver Police Department recorded the highest number of arrests (25), followed by the Colorado Springs Police Department (23) and El Paso Sheriff’s Office (19).

The Heat is On will return Nov. 22 for a 10-day Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period. Last year, 593 drivers were arrested during that enforcement campaign.

“There is never an excuse to drive impaired with the many alternative ride options available,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Col. Matthew Packard said in the release. “As we move closer to the 2019 holiday season, we will continue to stop impaired drivers to keep everyone on Colorado roadways safe.”