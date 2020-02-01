5 pounds of cocaine seized, one arrested in Edwards drug bust

A drug search Friday night in Edwards resulted in the arrest of one male and the seizure of over 5 pounds of cocaine.

The Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team, with assistance from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, Vail Police Department investigators and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, executed a search warrant at a trailer home in the Eagle River Village Mobile Home Park located at 32700 Highway 6 in Edwards.

The search resulted in the arrest of one male, the seizure of cash, a truck, and 2.3 kilograms of cocaine. The estimated value of the cocaine is in excess of $60,000, according to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

A 40-year-old male was arrested and booked into the Eagle County Detention Facility on charges of possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute a Schedule 2 controlled substance, criminal impersonation, and an unrelated failure to comply warrant out of Eagle County Combined Courts.

