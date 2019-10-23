$52,000 in a Ziploc bag and 119 grams of MDMA in a subwoofer

On Oct. 21 a trooper with Colorado State Patrol pulled over a Toyota 4Runner along Interstate 70 at the No Name exit in Glenwood Canyon for speeding

While speaking with the 38-year-old driver, the trooper detected a “masking agent either cologne or air freshener” emanating from the vehicle according to the arrest affidavit.

The subject informed the trooper of roughly an ounce of marijuana in his possession and stated that he was traveling back to California from “Denver-Fort Morgan.”

“[The 38-year-old] seemed to think these cities were one in the same,” the trooper noted in the affidavit.

Upon informing the driver “it was not very smart to be transporting marijuana through Utah,” the man stated he “thought it was legal everywhere.”

The driver whose right hand was “shaking uncontrollably” and appeared “very nervous” also could not provide a license.

Due to the 38-year-old’s suspicious behavior, a K9 officer with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene and gave a positive alert toward the vehicle’s rear cargo area.

Upon conducting a probable cause search, the trooper disassembled a speaker/subwoofer box in the Toyota 4Runner’s rear. Inside of the box the trooper located a tightly wrapped package with pills as well as a Ziploc bag “full of a significant amount of money.”

Other than stating they were not prescription, the driver claimed not to know what type of pills were in the package.

The total weight of the pills and packaging material was over 119 grams and tested presumptive positive for MDMA also commonly referred to as as ecstasy or molly.

Additionally, the driver stated that he had worked for the $52,000 in the Ziploc bag.

The 38-year-old man was later booked into the Garfield County Jail on charges of possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance with intent and speeding.