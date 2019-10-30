A Grand Junction doctor is accused of using his own sperm to impregnate patients

In December 2018, Maia Emmons-Boring did what many people curious about their family history do: She took a home DNA test.

But when she received her results, she learned the man she had called her father for her entire life wasn’t her biological relative.

Instead, she would soon find out, her father might be the Grand Junction doctor that was supposed to have inseminated her mother with anonymous donor sperm.

Emmons-Boring’s allegations, detailed in a new lawsuit filed Monday, mirror those of at least nine other individuals who claim that DNA tests show they are all related to Dr. Paul Jones, an 80-year-old gynecologist with an active medical license.

Emmons-Boring, along with her mother, father and sister, filed the lawsuit against Jones on Monday in Mesa County District Court, claiming that Jones used his own sperm instead of sperm from an anonymous donor in seven artificial inseminations from 1979 to 1985, the lawsuit said.

Read more via The Denver Post.