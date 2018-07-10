Alleged Sno-Cat stealer Jason Cuervo missed first Vail Valley court date; he’s still in the Jeffco jail

EAGLE — The man accused of stealing a huge orange Sno-Cat had a pretty good reason for missing his first Eagle County court date Tuesday, July 10.

Jason Cuervo, accused of stealing the Sno-Cat from a Minturn restaurant parking lot, is still in the Jefferson County jail on a variety of charges. He'll be arraigned in Jeffco later this month.

Besides Eagle and Jefffco, law enforcement officials in Mesa and Clear Creek counties would also like a word with Cuervo.

He's scheduled to be returned to Eagle County for a Tuesday, Aug. 14, court appearance.

There goes the Sno-Cat

Cuervo is accused of stealing John Brandenburg's orange "General Lee" Sno-Cat from the Turntable restaurant's parking lot in Minturn, hitching it to his small Toyota pickup truck and hauling it to Grand Junction, where a SWAT team surrounded a house near the base of the Colorado National Monument after witnesses allegedly watched him back it into the garage.

When law enforcement entered the house, they found weapons, ammunition, drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to police reports. However, they did not find Cuervo, who had fled to the Front Range.

It was Monday, April 9, almost a month after the curious case of the stolen Sno-Cat, that Boulder Police were tipped that Cuervo, 27, was at Boulder Toyota to get his transmission repaired. Officers showed up with six warrants for his arrest, including one from Eagle County, where Cuervo is accused of stealing the General Lee the morning of Sunday, March 11.

In Boulder, he faces charges for distributing a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, drug possession, driving a vehicle with a suspended license, unlawful extraction, first-degree auto theft, weapons possession and vehicular eluding.

The General Lee

Brandenburg is one of the owners of the General Lee, a big, orange Sno-Cat that was on a trailer when Cuervo allegedly stole it.

When it was stolen, Brandenburg called the police but first posted the General Lee's picture on Facebook. Brandenburg said the tips poured in, and his Facebook post was shared 3,000 times.

People messaged and called to say they saw the huge trailer being towed by a tiny Toyota pickup truck. One of the General Lee's owners, a pilot, jumped in his plane to search from the air.

The General Lee was spotted by a woman in Mesa County who was curious about why such a small truck was pulling such a huge trailer and straining to do it. In fact, she was so curious that she followed it. The woman called the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, which asked the Mesa County Sheriff's Office for a little help.

Mesa County deputies showed up to serve a search warrant, which is about the time Cuervo barricaded himself in the house.

Brandenburg got the General Lee back from the Mesa County Sheriff's impound lot a few days after it was stolen.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.