Anti-Santa strikes again: Thieves stealing presents from vehicles, porches, mostly in Edwards area

EDWARDS — Call them the Grinch, the Anti-Santa or something worse, but thieves have been pilfering presents from porches and cars.

After a young man watched a thief steal a present from his front porch Monday morning, local police and sheriff's deputies received multiple reports from people who've had Christmas presents and other items stolen from them.

Thieves rummaged through cars, took items and even unwrapped gifts that were left in vehicles overnight, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The Sheriff's Office said it appears that the thieves hit several areas in Edwards.

Most of those vehicles had one thing in common: They were unlocked, with belongings, bags and packages in plain view.

"After a holiday shopping trip, after work or after your day, please stash items in the trunk, cover them out of site, bring items inside your home and be sure to lock your car doors," the Sheriff's Office said. "Cars left unlocked on the street or even in your driveway are an easy target for criminals. Don't give criminals an opportunity."

If you have information about the suspects or these crimes, Eagle County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500, Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, submit your tip online at http://www.tipsubmit.com, or text STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.