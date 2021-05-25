Arvada resident involved in Eagle car chase pleads guilty

Ariel S. Gomez

Photo courtesy of Eagle County Sheriff's Office

An Arvada woman pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence Monday, one of three charges brought against her for her involvement in a high-speed car chase in Eagle back in March.

Ariel S. Gomez, 27, was initially charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, and tampering with evidence, all felonies, for being a passenger in a Ford SUV that evaded Eagle Police on March 25 leading to a chase.

The Ford SUV, driven by Rebel L. Bonser Jr., 27, also of Arvada, was one of two cars involved in the chase that day, according to an affidavit recounting the event. The other vehicle, a Ford sedan driven by Daymon Wayne Armstrong Jr., 30 of Denver, got away.

In a court appearance in Eagle on Monday, the 5th Judicial District’s Attorney dismissed the first two, more serious charges brought against Gomez, according to court documents.

In a March 26 appearance, Gomez told the court that she had no control over what happened that day and was scared for her life.

Back then, her bond was set at $10,000. She did not post bond and remained in the Eagle County jail until her appearance on Monday.

On Monday, Gomez pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence after she reportedly threw two bags containing methamphetamine out of the car window.

She was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail but was given credit for time already served, meaning she has completed her sentence, according to court documents.

During questioning, Gomez told Eagle police officers that she was told by Bonser, to whom she was engaged, to throw the drugs out of her car window as he attempted to evade police, according to the affidavit.

The pair were later apprehended by police on U.S. Highway 6 near Wolcott, where Bonser allegedly swerved to avoid stop sticks on the road and nearly hit a sheriff’s deputy, according to the affidavit.

Bonser’s bond was set at $50,000 at a March 26 hearing. He is being held on charges of assault in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, vehicular eluding, tampering with evidence and menacing, all felonies.

Bonser is set to appear in court on June 1.

