Authorities want to question man in mountain bike theft from Edwards storefront

EDWARDS — Authorities would like a word with a man who may know something about a stolen mountain bike.

On Wednesday, July 11, a black Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt mountain bike was stolen from the front of the Belmont Deli in Edwards.

Storefront video from nearby businesses captured the theft being carried out by an unknown person.

The next day, an employee at The Kind Bikes and Skis in Edwards recognized the bike and confronted the man riding it. The man told The Kind staffer that he bought the bike in Glenwood Springs but then handed the bike over to the employee.

The employee captured a photo of the male on the bike, the one accompanying this story.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office wants to have a word with this man and would like help locating him. Call 970-328-8500 with information.