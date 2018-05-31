Avon stabbing suspect, Andrew Young Jr., arrested just three hours after he allegedly stabbed a female jogger

AVON — A local teen was on the run only a few hours after he allegedly stabbed a female jogger in the early morning of Thursday, May 31.

Andrew Young, Jr., 18, was arrested at 9:53 a.m., about three hours after the 6:32 a.m. attack, in which Young allegedly stabbed a female jogger on the Eagle Valley Trail near The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon

Two people rendered immediate lifesaving aid to the victim, Avon Police Chief Greg Daly said. She was rushed to the Vail Health hospital, where she was reported in stable condition as of late Thursday afternoon.

Young immediately fled the scene. Avon police and Eagle County Sheriff's deputies soon arrested Young without incident, Daly said.

Young was booked into the Eagle County jail Thursday, where he is being held without bond.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday, June 1, at 11 a.m., where initial charges will be announced and his bond set.

So far, Young is booked on charges of attempted first degree murder, first degree assault and felony menacing.

An attempted murder conviction carries a sentence of up to 48 years in prison.

'No Further Safety Concerns'

While Young currently lives in Avon, he is not a long-term resident, Daly said

"There are no further safety concerns to the community related to this incident," Daly said. "Avon (police) greatly appreciates the community response and support during this investigation."

Avon police will not release a photo of the suspect at this time, since it's part of their ongoing criminal investigation, Daly said. Avon police are not looking for any other suspects or persons of interest. However, this is an ongoing investigation, Daly said.

An Eagle County Alert went out early Thursday, asking people in Avon to be on alert for a suspect, described as a fair-skinned male, 15 to 20 years old, about 5-foot 2-inches tall. The alert said he had black curly hair just past his ears, and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and khaki cargo pants.

Avon police expressed thanks to its law enforcement and first responder partners, including the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Vail Public Safety Communications Center, the community at large for their response and support, and, finally, to the two individuals who rendered immediate lifesaving aid to the victim.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.