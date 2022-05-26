Avon traffic stop yields 30 pounds of meth, concealed handgun

On Wednesday, just before noon, detectives from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department made a routine traffic stop after a vehicle was following too closely on Interstate 70 near Avon.

Contact was made with the driver and a passenger, and the passenger was found to be in possession of an illegally concealed handgun.

After indications of further criminal activity were observed by detectives, a K-9 was deployed to the vehicle. His handler quickly observed an alert to the rear of the vehicle where methamphetamine was discovered inside a spare tire underneath the truck. Contents of the spare tire included an estimated 30 pounds of suspected methamphetamine as part of the investigation.

Authorities seized an estimated 30 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop on Wednesday, May 25, near Avon.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

The driver of the vehicle, Jesus Omar Atondo Arrellanes, age 27 of Arizona, is being held on a $100,000 bond and is now facing several felony drug charges including:

Distribution of a schedule 1 controlled substance — methamphetamine, a class 1 Drug Felony

Possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance — methamphetamine, a class 4 Drug Felony

Possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance — cocaine, a class 1 Drug Misdemeanor

Special Offender importation of methamphetamine, a class 1 Drug Felony

Special Offender for possession of a deadly weapon, a class 1 Drug Felony

The passenger of the vehicle, Jesus Manuel Cecena Portillo, age 24 of Arizona is being held on a $100,000 bond, for the above charges and additional charges including:

Introduction of contraband — a class 4 Felony

Carrying a concealed weapon — a class 1 Misdemeanor

The law enforcement team that contacted the vehicle is assigned to the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team who was on traffic patrol near Avon. The Gore Range Narcotic Interdiction Team is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force composed of local law enforcement partners and detectives from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department.

If you think you may have any information about the suspect(s) or this crime, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500, or if you would like to remain anonymous you can call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, or submit your tip online at p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

People charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.