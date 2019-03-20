Breckenridge police make arrest after string of ski and snowboard thefts
March 20, 2019
The Breckenridge Police Department has made an arrest following a month-long investigation into a series of ski and snowboard thefts in the town.
On Tuesday morning the police department executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Atlantic Lode Road in Breckenridge. Officers recovered 10 snowboards, 10 pairs of skis, six pairs of snowboard bindings, three helmets, 13 sets of goggles, eight pairs of gloves, a bag of ski skins and some poles. It is currently believed the thefts took place in the area of Peak 9 at Breckenridge Ski Resort.
A 32-year-old man was subsequently taken into custody, though the police department hasn't released the name of the suspect as the investigation is ongoing at this time.
The Breckenridge Police Department is asking anyone who believes they may be a victim, or who has additional information on the case, to reach out to the department at 970-453-2941.
