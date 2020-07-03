Carbondale man arrested on child porn charge by Eagle County officials

A Carbondale caterer was arrested earlier this week after an investigation turned up “large amounts” of suspected child pornography in his home, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Peter O’Grady, 69, is charged with felony aggravated sexual exploitation of children after Eagle County sheriff’s deputies searched his home and seized computers, mass storage devices and cellphones that yielded “large amounts of suspected online child pornography being recovered as evidence,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

O’Grady was arrested Tuesday after the search and was advised in Eagle County District Court on Wednesday, when a judge set a $5,000 cash or surety bond for him, Heidi McCollum, deputy district attorney with the Eagle County District Attorney’s Office, said Thursday. O’Grady bonded out of jail and is next scheduled to be in court July 29, she said.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation into O’Grady based on a complaint, according to the news release. McCollum declined to comment further on the case and said the warrantless affidavit in Eagle County District Court after O’Grady was arrested is “protected,” meaning it can only be accessed by parties to the case.

McCollum said O’Grady is a caterer, and the news release said he is “a longtime resident of the Roaring Fork Valley.” O’Grady is the owner of Creative Catering, located in Carbondale. Calls seeking comment to two phone numbers listed for O’Grady went unanswered Thursday.

No other information about the case was available from the sheriff’s or DA’s offices.