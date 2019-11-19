Carbondale man convicted of identity theft after roaming the globe for 25 years

A Carbondale man who was a globe-trotting fugitive using a stolen identity for 25 years before being apprehended was sentenced to two years imprisonment Monday.

Bruce Alexander McIntyre, 67, of Carbondale, was convicted and sentenced for aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. In addition to two years in prison, he will face one year of supervised probation.

In 1994, McIntyre was charged in Arizona federal court with offenses involving money laundering and marijuana distribution, and he was released on bond, according to stipulated facts in a plea agreement.

“McIntyre absconded from that bond, bought stolen identity documents that belonged to another Arizona resident, and fled from the United States,” the attorney’s office said in a news release. “Between 1994 and 2018, McIntyre traveled the world extensively buying art and antiques that he sold from a home in Canada, all under the stolen identity.”

McIntyre returned to Carbondale in January 2017 and renewed a U.S. passport in the name of the stolen identity. In December 2018, the true identity holder sought a passport using the same identification. Because two people claimed the same identification, the conflict was referred to the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service. Agents with that agency investigated and concluded that McIntyre’s claim to the identity was fraudulent.

DSS special agents tracked McIntyre to Chaing Mai and revoked his fraudulently obtained passport. The Thailand Immigration Bureau then apprehended McIntyre for Thai immigration violations. McIntyre admitted his true identity to U.S. authorities and was escorted back to Colorado to face charges.

“No matter where you go, if you are wanted by federal authorities you will eventually be found and held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “This case demonstrates that hiding under a stolen identification won’t work.”