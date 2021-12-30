CDOT calls for New Year, new habits with last DUI enforcement of the year

As Coloradans begin writing their New Year’s resolutions, the Colorado Department of Transportation asks people to leave one behavior behind: impaired driving. Over one-third of fatalities on Colorado roads involved an impaired driver in 2021.

Therefore, the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will continue their efforts to keep impaired drivers off the roads with The Heat Is On New Year’s Eve enforcement period today through Sunday.

In addition to ride-hailing services or calling a sober friend, there are additional resources available during the holidays for people to get home safely.

The American Automobile Association, in partnership with Lyft, will continue its Tow-to-Go program New Year’s Eve through Monday. Having launched during the week of Thanksgiving, the free service transports impaired drivers and tows their vehicles to safer locations within a 10-mile radius — designed as a last-resort safety net. The identity of those who use the service is kept confidential to encourage Coloradans to use this as an alternative to driving impaired. For more information, visit AAA.com/towtogo.

“New Year’s Eve marks the end of the holiday season, and brings the promise of a great year ahead,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Let’s start the new year with a renewed focus on caring for one another. Families and friends can ensure that there is a sober driver, a ride share, or a safe place to stay if someone they love is impaired. Let’s make 2022 the year that impaired driving becomes history.”

CDOT’s “Ultimate Party Host” campaign offered $13,000 in Uber ride credits statewide as a resource for people to get to their destination safely. CDOT is reminding all Coloradans who have claimed the promotion to redeem their credits before they expire on Monday.

For yearly impaired-driving crash and fatality data in Colorado, visit CoDOT.gov/safety/traffic-safety/crash-data-management/fatal-crash-data. Information about DUI laws in Colorado can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. For trends involving impaired driving court cases, drug toxicology results and other impaired driving data, visit the Colorado Driving Under the Influencedashboard at ORS.colorado.gov/ors-dui.

Drivers may see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. Local law enforcement agency plans can be found at CoDOT.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.