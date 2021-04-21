Charges elevated to felonies for man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

EAGLE — A 22-year-old Eagle County man facing charges for reportedly sexually assaulting a female juvenile saw those charges upgraded from misdemeanors to class 3 and class 4 felonies this month.

Noel Sanchez now stands charged by prosecutors with sex assault on a child/pattern of abuse and attempted sex assault on a child/pattern of abuse. He has remained in custody in the Eagle County jail since his arrest in January by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanchez appeared briefly in Eagle County Court on Tuesday. Prosecutors said the felony charges were filed April 14 after additional investigation of the incident and requested bond for Sanchez be increased from $3,000 to $15,000 based on the schedule for a class 3 felony.

Public defender Jessica Dennis argued that Sanchez has been unable to post bond as set for the misdemeanors, and said that raising his bond amount more is not appropriate.

Judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez left bond set at $3,000 cash or surety and said the parties could make their bond arguments at Sanchez’s next court appearance May 4.